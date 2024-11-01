Republic Services supports Missoula Family YMCA with accessible splash pad

Thanks to a National Neighborhood Promise® grant from the Republic Services Charitable Foundation, the Greater Missoula Family YMCA has opened a fully accessible, open-to-the-public splash pad, benefiting an estimated 60,000 residents.

Republic Services team members volunteered their time to prepare the space for installation by cleaning, painting and adding signage, demonstrating their commitment to community improvement and engagement.

