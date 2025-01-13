Republic Services supports Habitat for Humanity

Republic Services Charitable Foundation partnered with Houston Habitat for Humanity in the ongoing development of Robins Landing, a visionary master-planned community in Northeast Houston.

Through a National Neighborhood Promise® grant, Republic Services Charitable Foundation has helped create a central greenspace in the community, featuring a fitness trail equipped with exercise stations along scenic walking paths. The new community will ultimately provide 468 single-family homes and 500 multi-family units. At the heart of this 127-acre neighborhood is a 12-acre park, designed to encourage healthy living and strengthen connections among residents.

