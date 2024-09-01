With support from a National Neighborhood Promise® grant from the Republic Services Charitable Foundation, Barrow Community Foundation will be able to make upgrades to a new 7.5-acre ADA-compliant community park.

Expand Republic Services Charitable Foundation funds park upgrades

The new park will feature a large playground, splash pad and walking trails for community members to enjoy. To support this effort, Republic Services volunteers spent the day working on projects to enhance the greenspace, which will be a hub of community activity in Barrow County.

For more information, visit republicservices.com.