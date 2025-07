Republic Services Charitable Foundation announces 2025 NNP Grants

Republic Services and the Republic Services Charitable Foundation awarded 2025 grants to 14 nonprofits through National Neighborhood Promise® (NNP), aimed at revitalizing communities and improving residents’ quality of life.

Nearly $3 million in grants will positively impact over 2.1 million people.

Projects span a range of community needs, including trail restoration and accessibility improvements in Anchorage, Alaska; a homeowner empowerment center in Decatur, Alabama; courtyard renovations for families in Phoenix; and expanded food distribution capabilities in Los Angeles. Additional efforts include facility upgrades and food access improvements in Arvada, Colorado; park revitalization in Greeley, Colorado; shelter enhancements in Chicago; youth and equestrian programming in Detroit; ADA-accessible park features in Ypsilanti, Michigan; volunteer capacity building in Missoula, Montana; free public Wi-Fi access in Reading, Pennsylvania; playground accessibility in Red Lion, Pennsylvania; and inclusive play and learning spaces in Corpus Christi and Round Rock, Texas.

