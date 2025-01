Rain for Rent hosted the 2nd Annual Birdies for Bucks Golf Tournament, which raised $16,129 — more than doubling last year’s donation of $7,000.

Proceeds will benefit the Mandan, North Dakota, Public Schools Foundation for Education, helping provide underprivileged children with essential sports equipment, class materials and other resources to support their education.

For more information, visit rainforrent.com.