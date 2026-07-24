Port Houston awards $500,000 in community grants to 32 local organizations

Port Houston has announced the award of $500,000 in Community Grants to 32 organizations serving communities across the Houston Ship Channel region.

The funding will support programs ranging from workforce training and STEM education to health care access, food assistance and neighborhood improvement projects.

Interest in the Community Grants Program continued to grow in 2026. Port Houston received 194 applications requesting more than $6.6 million in funding, highlighting the significant demand for community investment in the area.

“This year's applications made clear that there is no shortage of organizations doing important work in our communities,” said Maria Aguirre, director of public affairs for Port Houston. “The need is significant, but so is the commitment of the nonprofits, schools and community partners working to address it. We're proud to support these organizations and help expand the impact they're making across the Houston Ship Channel area.”

Since launching the program in 2020, Port Houston has invested more than $2.15 million in local organizations working to expand opportunity, address community needs and strengthen neighborhoods connected to the Houston Ship Channel.

Workforce development emerged as a major focus of this year’s grants, accounting for nearly half of the funding awarded. Programs will help students explore career paths, earn industry-recognized credentials and build skills for careers in the maritime, logistics and industrial sectors that drive the regional economy.

"This grant is an incredible investment in the future of our students and our community,” said Michael Newman, Elementary STEM and Advanced Academics Specialist with La Porte Independent School District. “Through our Elementary STEM Academies, we are creating meaningful, hands-on learning experiences that inspire curiosity, encourage innovation, and empower students to become confident problem-solvers. This support allows us to continue expanding high-quality STEM opportunities that build critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and real-world skills while preparing every child for success in an ever-changing world. We are incredibly grateful for this partnership and its commitment to the students of La Porte ISD."

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This year’s grant cycle also marks an important transition for the program. Beginning in 2027, future Community Grants Program investments will be guided by priorities identified through Port Houston’s Anchored in Action Community Investment Plan, which was shaped by input from more than 10,000 residents across the 14 port-adjacent communities. The change will help ensure future investments continue to reflect community-identified needs and opportunities.