Port Houston surpasses $1B in awards to small, minority and women-owned businesses

Port Houston is proud to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to equity and economic opportunity: More than $1.1 billion has been awarded in contracts with Small, Minority, and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (S/MWBEs).

This achievement reflects the collective impact of Port Houston’s Small Business Development Program, established in 2002, and the Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) Program, launched in July 2021.

“This monumental milestone represents more than just dollars awarded—it’s a testament to Port Houston’s dedication to supporting jobs and creating opportunities for small and diverse businesses,” said Charlie Jenkins, CEO at Port Houston. “These programs are designed to build capacity, foster inclusivity, and empower businesses to succeed and grow.”

Port Houston’s Business Equity Program has evolved through years of strategic planning and collaborative efforts across the organization. This initiative provides resources, mentorship, and access to procurement opportunities, helping businesses thrive. By fueling collaboration and engagement to build economic wealth in our communities, the Port continues to bring lasting benefits to the Houston region and beyond.

“Our commitment to expanding opportunities for S/MWBEs remains steadfast,” said Carlecia Wright, Port Houston’s Chief Business Equity Officer. “In 2024 alone, we awarded $181.1 million to S/MWBEs, building on more than two decades of commitment to economic opportunity. We are proud to continue driving equitable outcomes and ensuring that Port Houston remains a vital economic engine for businesses of all sizes and backgrounds.”