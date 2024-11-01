Phillips 66 played a crucial role in disaster relief following Hurricane Beryl, which left nearly 3 million homes without power.

Phillips 66, Operation BBQ Relief feed Texas Gulf Coast post-Hurricane Beryl

Partnering with Operation BBQ Relief, the company helped serve 34,000 pitsmoked barbecue meals to residents, first responders and line workers. The nonprofit, with support from Phillips 66, quickly mobilized to provide relief in Lake Jackson and surrounding areas. Volunteers from Phillips 66 also assisted in meal distribution and recovery efforts. Founded in 2011, Operation BBQ Relief has delivered over 11 million meals nationwide, demonstrating its commitment to rapid disaster response and community support.

