Nationwide Boiler raises over $63K at charity golf tournament

Nationwide Boiler raised more than $63,000 through sponsorships, donations, auctions, raffles and games at its annual charity golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Funds will be equally distributed between the American Boiler Manufacturers Association Scholarship Fund, which supports the education and development of future professionals in the boiler industry, and Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area — an organization dedicated to granting life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.

