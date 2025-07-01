Methanex, Turner, SWAT promote safety and support mental health

Methanex, the world’s largest producer and supplier of methanol, announce its Geismar, Louisiana, site raised $53,000 for Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana (VOASCLA) to support mental health services in Ascension Parish.

In collaboration with its contractors from Turner Industries and Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT), the funds were raised through a recent "Safe Days" campaign held on the site with a goal of being a zero-injury workplace while giving back to the community.

During the Safe Days campaign, for every safe and injury-free day reached, Methanex and Turner donated $750 to VOASCLA in addition to a $5,000 donation from SWAT.

For more information, visit methanex.com.