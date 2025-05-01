Marathon expands TAT initiative

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is strengthening its commitment to combating human trafficking by expanding its partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT).

The initiative trains professional drivers to recognize and report signs of trafficking, leveraging their unique ability to spot suspicious activity on the road. Marathon has already trained more than 1,500 employees and contractors through TAT’s programs, emphasizing the company’s dedication to safety and community well being. The expanded collaboration aims to further enhance the impact of this effort by reaching more drivers within Marathon’s transportation network. The company continues its commitment to addressing human trafficking through ongoing training, advocacy and partnerships, contributing to the protection of vulnerable individuals and the promotion of public safety.

