LYB contributes $80k to Westlake first responders

LyondellBasell (LYB) made two $40,000 contributions to the Westlake Fire and Police Departments to support first responder capability enhancements in Louisiana.

Altogether, this $80k investment will equip both departments with the tools and resources needed to more efficiently respond to crisis situations. In preparation for the I-10 bridge reconstruction, the Westlake Fire Department will use this $40k contribution to purchase battery-powered extrication equipment that will provide more agility and response time during various emergency situations. With the $40k investment from LYB, the Westlake Police Department will purchase new, updated radio equipment for the entire department, streamlining communication among officers and units.

