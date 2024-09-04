Kaneka donates $100k to support large Gulf Coast training facility

The Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology (CPET) and Kaneka Corp. recently hosted a ribbon cutting for the new Kaneka Nondestructive Technology Quality Lab.

Expand San Jacinto College Chancellor Dr. Brenda Hellyer accepts a $100,000 check from Kaneka Corp. Chairman of the Board, Kimikazu Sugawara, to support the sustainability and maintenance of the CPET facility, where the Kaneka Nondestructive Technology Quality Lab is housed.

The event was celebrated with dignitaries from both organizations, including Kaneka Chairman of the Board Kimikazu Sugawara and President Kazuhiko Fujii, who flew in from Japan.

As part of the ribbon cutting, Kaneka presented the San Jacinto College Foundation with $100,000 to support the sustainability and maintenance of the CPET facility, where the Kaneka lab is housed. These funds ensure that CPET continues to offer the latest training equipment, technology and most current curricula.

"Kaneka believes in continuous education and the power of learning," said Alvin L. Proctor, president of the Kaneka Foundation. "This is why San Jacinto College is important to us. Kaneka has a 40-year history of supporting our local communities and learning institutions. We are proud to support San Jacinto College. Like other companies, we are honored to partner with an innovative college like San Jac, which understands the needs of the students and community."

The Kaneka NDT Quality Lab is equipped with state-of-the-art computers and inspection equipment, providing students with a hands-on learning experience for their future careers. This specialty is vital to the petrochemical, aerospace, defense and construction industries.

Kaneka has a 40-year history of supporting our local communities and learning institutions. — Alvin L. Proctor

"The San Jacinto College Foundation and San Jacinto College are fortunate to have partners such as Kaneka," said Robert Cage, executive director of the San Jacinto College Foundation. "Through these partnerships, San Jac can ensure that our graduates are fully prepared for their future careers no matter what field they choose to pursue. Our partners work with us to provide students with curricula driven by industry, internship and externship opportunities, training for job placement, such as mock interviews and resume review workshops and so much more."

At 151,000 square-feet, CPET is the largest petrochemical training facility in the Gulf Coast region. The facility houses degree programs in process, instrumentation, electrical, and inspection technologies and environmental health and safety. The building’s 35 labs are utilized for degree programs, education outreach and incumbent worker training based on the needs and desires of the industry.

Established in 1949, Kaneka Corp. of Osaka, Japan, is a producer of chemical products including resins, pharmaceutical intermediaries, food supplements, synthetic fibers and fine chemicals. Later, the company diversified into polymers, fermentation, biotechnology, electronics and other fields. Business activities now span a broad range of markets: synthetic resins, resin products, chemicals, foodstuffs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, electrical raw materials and synthetic fibers. Its 3,300 employees — 8,400 including subsidiaries — are meeting customer needs on all continents. Kaneka has overseas subsidiaries in the U.S., Belgium, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, China, Vietnam, India, Taiwan and South Korea.

For more information about the CPET at San Jacinto College, visit tinyurl.com/sanjaccollege.