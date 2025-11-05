The Economic Alliance Houston Port Region recently named Thomas Brinsko, CEO and co-publisher of BIC Alliance, as the recipient of its 2025 Industry ICON Award.

The recognition honors exceptional leadership in the petrochemical industry and celebrates contributions to the Houston Port Region’s industrial community.

The Industry ICON Award

The Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industry ICON Award is one of the highest honors bestowed by the organization annually at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum. The award recognizes individuals who demonstrate vision, leadership and genuine commitment to the petrochemical industry. Members of the Economic Alliance nominate individuals who stand out as exceptional leaders working to make the industry globally competitive while enhancing quality of life at the local level.

Industry icon: Thomas Brinsko receives 2025 ICON Award Thomas Brinsko gives his acceptance speech for the 2025 ICON Award.

Recipients must show they have fostered collaboration across the industry, built bridges between companies and communities and championed initiatives benefiting the entire Houston Port Region.

Thomas Brinsko’s industry journey

Brinsko served as a contracts attorney for Exxon and Key Petroleum before joining BIC Alliance in 1999. That legal background gave him detailed knowledge of the complex agreements and relationships governing energy operations. He became president of BIC Alliance in 2002 and assumed the CEO role in 2021, following the retirement of founder Earl Heard.

BIC Alliance has expanded under his leadership to include BIC Recruiting, IVS Investment Banking and The PRIME Expo. Today, BIC is America’s largest multi-industry, multi-departmental energy publication, reaching nearly 1.5M key decision makers across refining, petrochemical, tanks and terminals, pipeline, power and heavy industrial sectors through all media, including print, digital, social media and industry events. The organization’s mission is connecting people in business and industry for the betterment of all.

Industry leaders speak

MaryJane Mudd, executive director with East Harris County Manufacturers Association, said Brinsko stands out for his ability to unite the industry. "When I think of an industry icon, I think of someone who is exceptional at what they do, and Thomas fits that completely. He runs a thread through all of industry, through our owner operators, the work that our contractors do. He creates spaces for all of us to come together, to know each other, to bring relationships forth, so that we can do our best work."

Jim Griffin, associate vice chancellor and senior VP with LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy & Technology, pointed to Brinsko’s community work. "I think what Thomas does that’s very special is his engagement in the community. What Thomas has done is connect the industry with all of those community activities, from Galveston Urban Ministries to Bridge Over Troubled Waters, and many, many more."

Russell Klinegardner, president and CEO with the Health and Safety Council, praised Brinsko’s authenticity. "Thomas has been a trusted friend and industry colleague whose leadership is rooted in his faith and values. I admire his God-fearing approach, his willingness to be vulnerable at times, and the life lessons he openly shares with those around him. That authenticity inspires confidence and creates connections in both personal and professional relationships."

The 2025 Industry ICON Award honors both past achievements and ongoing commitment to the Gulf Coast’s energy and petrochemical industries.