The East Liverpool team with Heritage Environmental Services (HES) recently took part in the annual citySweep Household Hazardous Waste collection event.

Over a 4-hour period, 150 vehicles passed through the facility, depositing 12.64 tons of household chemical waste and electronic discards. Since the event’s inception in 1997, HES has collected 318 tons of material for proper disposal and recycling.

