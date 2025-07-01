Hargrove Foundation partners to equip students with lifesaving CPR skills

Hargrove and the Hargrove Foundation recently partnered with the American Heart Association to provide a CPR in Schools training kit to Phillips Preparatory School in Mobile, Alabama.

The collaboration, in partnership with the Mobile County Public School System, reflects a shared commitment to equipping students with vital lifesaving skills and supporting the health and safety of the community. "We are grateful for the opportunity to empower these students and look forward to partnering with Mobile County Public School System again in the future," said Hargrove officials.

