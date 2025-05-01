Flint Hills raises nearly $850k for Driscoll Children’s Hospital

Flint Hills Resources once again played a leading role in the success of the 33rd Annual Fiesta de los Niños, continuing its tradition as the event’s title sponsor since it began.

With the support of more than 50 dedicated Flint Hills volunteers, this year’s event raised nearly $850,000 to benefit Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s state-of-the-art Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The hospital’s Level IV NICU — the highest level of neonatal care available — relies on community support to continue providing advanced technology, specialized equipment and critical resources for its tiniest patients. Flint Hills has been a longtime champion of Driscoll Children’s Hospital, helping to fund essential services that make a lasting impact on young patients and their families.

