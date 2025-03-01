ExxonMobil donates $10M to fund MD Anderson-led health initiative

ExxonMobil and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have launched Be Well™ Beaumont to improve the health and well-being of residents in Beaumont, Texas.

This 10-year initiative, supported by a $10 million grant from ExxonMobil, aims to reduce the risk of cancer and chronic diseases through community events and programs that promote healthy living.

ExxonMobil and MD Anderson first partnered in 2016 to launch Be Well Baytown, which distributed nearly 8 million pounds of healthy food, increased physical activity opportunities and provided health resources to the community. Building on this success, Be Well Beaumont will use evidence-based strategies to support its core pillars: healthy eating, active living, sun safety, tobacco-free living and preventive care.

For more information, visit corporate. exxonmobil.com.