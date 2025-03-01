Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation awards over $3M to nonprofits

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation awarded over $3 million in grants to nonprofits across several states.

These funds support programs teaching healthy eating and gardening to children, expanding rural financial literacy, providing trauma-informed mental health care, accelerating foster care adoptions, rehabilitating wildlife, increasing affordable housing, offering emergency shelter and supporting the arts.

Recipients include Friends of Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Virginia, which is planting trees to enhance a 135-acre urban green space; PathForward in Arlington, Virginia, which is expanding access to health care; and Virginia Peninsula Foodbank in Hampton, Virginia, which provides meals to children on weekends and school breaks.

Funding is available to organizations in Dominion Energy’s service areas, including Virginia, South Carolina, northeastern North Carolina, Connecticut, and parts of West Virginia and Rhode Island.

For more information, visit dominionenergy.com/foundation.