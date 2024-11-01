CITGO donates $100K to Houston disaster relief after derecho

CITGO donated a total of $100,000 to four charities for disaster relief efforts after a derecho moved through the Greater Houston area, producing wind gusts of up to 100 mph in Downtown Houston.

The derecho was considered the worst damaging wind event to affect Houston in nearly 25 years. CITGO donated to Houston Food Bank to restock food through its disaster-response partners; Baker Ripley, a neighborhood nonprofit organization, will support its community centers in providing refuge and assistance to families; Rebuilding Together Houston will help fund contractors for disaster-related repairs for low-income homeowners; and Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston will provide gift cards, food, clothing, shelter vouchers and essential supplies to storm victims.

