Chevron donates $250K to support Texas flood relief

Chevron has committed $250,000 to support flood relief efforts in Central and West Texas, directing funds to three key partners:

$100,000 to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country for local rescue, relief and recovery services.

$100,000 to Team Rubicon for damage assessment, volunteer coordination and debris removal.

$50,000 to the Fuel Relief Fund to provide fuel for volunteer equipment, displaced residents and emergency responders.

Chevron is also launching a 2:1 employee match program — up to $250,000 — to amplify employee giving and broaden its impact.

