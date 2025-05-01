Chevron donates $1M to Los Angeles County wildfire relief efforts

Chevron has contributed $1 million to the California Fire Foundation, American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce Small Business Disaster Recovery Fund to support relief efforts for wildfires in California.

California Fire Foundation will receive $500,000 to support first responders and provide financial aid to impacted residents. American National Red Cross will receive $250,000 to support impacted families with food, shelter, clothing, emotional support and financial assistance.

Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce will receive $250,000 to support business recovery efforts, foster community engagement and advocate for disaster relief and rebuilding programs. In addition, Chevron will match qualifying donations employees and retirees make to wildfire relief efforts and provide financial contributions to organizations where its employees volunteer.

