Building Louisiana’s future: 15 years of construction education

Expanding quality education and training opportunities for those seeking a rewarding career in construction is important because it helps bridge the skills gap in the industry, ensuring a well-prepared workforce.

This not only empowers individuals with the tools to succeed in high-demand, well-paying jobs, but also supports the growth and competitiveness of the construction sector by supplying a steady stream of qualified professionals.

The Louisiana Construction Education Foundation (LCEF) was established in 2009 to expand quality education and training opportunities for those seeking a rewarding career in construction. This year the foundation is celebrating 15 years of service. LCEF has worked to increase the number and quality of construction education programs in Louisiana, as well as to develop and identify new funding sources for these programs.

The foundation’s board of directors includes a dedicated group of professionals representing not only construction firms but also industrial companies and educational institutions. The initial quick growth of the foundation has allowed it to provide grants since 2012. This year, donations to local programs at high schools, trade schools and postsecondary institutions have surpassed $1 million. Additionally, 100 scholarships of $1,000 each have been given out since 2020 through the Jump Start Construction Connect Scholars program, which is Louisiana’s only scholarship dedicated to helping jump-start graduates who enroll full time in a Louisiana Community and Technical College System Construction Pathway Program or an ABC training program the summer or fall after earning their high school diploma.

The $1,000 scholarship supports students in gaining the skills needed to earn high-wage, high-demand careers in construction. The foundation’s latest grant went to help Prairieville High School in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, to complete a new welding and pipefitting lab.

Expand LCEF Board Members present a check to Ascension Parish school officials.

In 2024, LCEF is also embarking on a new direction in leadership. Its board has named Connie Fabre as the foundation’s new president and CEO. Fabre will help lead LCEF in addition to her role as president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance (GBRIA). GBRIA’s staff will also help grow the foundation, and the GBRIA Board of Directors is excited to partner with LCEF to leverage the synergy of both organizations. With major projects expanding sustainable energy in Louisiana and across the country, the demand for a skilled construction workforce is rapidly increasing. A few examples include the new H2theFuture grant; the Future Use of Energy in Louisiana grant — the largest U.S. National Science Foundation grant in history; the proposed Ascension Clean Energy $9 billion hydrogen-ammonia production facility; FG LA’s $9 billion production facility; and several large-scale LNG projects.

The growth is enormous and these new investments will drive construction, as well as for municipal infrastructure, housing and commercial development.

LCEF is uniquely positioned to direct funding to outstanding existing training programs as well as to help facilitate the development of new programs to attract and train more Louisianans to participate in the exciting growth in the state. The organization’s 15-year history, the depth of its active and passionate board members and the leadership and partnership of Louisiana’s industrial sector positions the foundation for a bright future.

For more information, visit lceftoday.org.