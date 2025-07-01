Bradley inspires future female leaders at robotics STEM event

Bradley supported the Second Annual Galentine’s Women in STEM event, hosted by Hartford Union High School’s (HUHS) Robotics Team 1091.

The event offered an interactive and inspiring platform for female students in grades 7–12 to explore opportunities in STEM.

Students from HUHS, Central Middle School, and a Hartford homeschool group took part in a collaborative session featuring local female engineers. Discussions led by speakers and Robotics Team 1091 members included topics such as finding a mentor, choosing extracurriculars, navigating college STEM courses and overcoming challenges as underrepresented individuals in the field.

A longtime advocate for STEM education, Bradley has supported First Robotics Competition Team 1091 for several years. The company’s sponsorship helps offset competition registration fees, providing students with valuable hands-on learning experiences.

