Arcosa employees participated in the fifth annual company-wide United Way campaign by volunteering at Bonton Farms.

Volunteers assisted with harvesting, pruning and washing 197 lbs of crops — a task that would have taken the farm team about a week, but only took a few hours with their help. Because of their efforts, they contributed to helping United Way provide healthy food to the community.

