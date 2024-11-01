Apache Industrial proudly served as the title sponsor for Suzannah Smiles (SB250), supporting its mission to empower those affected by Spina Bifida, during a two-day, 250-mile ride from Edinburg to San Antonio, Texas.

Expand Apache partners with Suzannah Smiles for the SB250 ride

This event, aimed at raising funds and awareness, successfully garnered over $57,250.

Apache’s CEO, Stephen Hillier, and Midwest Regional Director, David Fry, participated in the challenging ride, enduring the intense Texas heat. Their dedication underscores Apache’s commitment to supporting and uplifting the community.

For more information, visit apacheip.com.