Members of Aecon Industrial, along with the Bruce Power Shoreline Power Group and SGRT joint ventures, participated in a Habitat for Humanity build at Saugeen First Nation and Chippewas of Nawash Unceded Nation.

The group of 24 volunteers worked over three days to complete two houses, making a meaningful impact on the local communities.

