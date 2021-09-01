NOIA’s Milito: Offshore energy lifts society in sustainable way

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) represents and advances the dynamic and growing offshore energy industry, providing solutions that support communities and protect workers, the public and the environment.

Erik Milito, president, National Ocean Industries Association.

Today, that mission is headed up by Erik Milito.

As president, Milito wears the many hats of leader, lobbyist, spokesperson, legislative analyst and Congressional witness, among others. His typical day includes reviewing law, regulation and related research, building relationships with policymakers, and telling the compelling story of the U.S.'s offshore energy industry. But the most rewarding part of his job, he said, is "engaging with the NOIA members, who are among the brightest and most innovative contributors to modern society."

Milito grew up in a small, blue-collar steel town on the banks of the Allegheny River, just north of Pittsburgh. Following high school, Milito attended the University of Notre Dame on an Army ROTC scholarship, then deferred his military service to attend law school at Marquette University. With his J.D. in hand, he served his five-year enlistment as a judge advocate in the Army. "I attribute my success to the important attributes of discipline, respect, responsibility and accountability that both my family and the military instilled in me," he said.

After completing his service, Milito joined the U.S. Department of Interior as an attorney, specializing in the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. That experience gave him his first taste of energy policy, which he continued at API where he worked in upstream oil and gas policy for 17 years.

"Once I started at API and began working directly with our energy workforce, I immediately came to realize and appreciate the strength and importance of our industry," he said.

Advancing the future of offshore energy

With more than 100 members, NOIA represents a diverse mix of companies and organizations. "NOIA brings the entire offshore energy industry to the table. Everyone, from major oil, gas and wind operators to independent producers that service and supply companies, has a seat at our table," Milito said. "We are the only organization that truly unites the entire offshore energy community."

Founded in 1972, NOIA spent its first 50 years representing oil and gas, but as the offshore energy industry has evolved to prioritize sustainable policies and technologies, so has NOIA. "Several years ago, we introduced offshore wind as a core part of what we do," he said. "Offshore energy is very synergistic; the same companies that built the Gulf of Mexico's oil and gas industry are now building Atlantic wind energy farms."

In addition to the recent inclusion of wind energy in the portfolio of offshore interests it represents, the organization also introduced a landmark ESG initiative last year. "Close to 40 percent of our membership officially joined the NOIA ESG Network during that first year," he reported. Building on the momentum, NOIA has continued to strengthen its ESG efforts by publishing its Climate Change Position and Principles in 2021. "The widespread support from our members in these endeavors is proof of our industry's role in lifting society in a sustainable way.

"From top to bottom, NOIA members are dedicated stewards of the environment and local communities and are working to solve environmental and climate challenges," Milito said. "NOIA will continue to promote technologies and emerging energy sources that enhance our quality of life, advance jobs and investment, and support emissions and climate goals.

"The offshore energy industry has among the greatest leaders, engineers, problem solvers and thought leaders in the world. Our industry can solve almost any challenge."

For more information, visit www.noia.org or call (202) 347-6900.