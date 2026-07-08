Yokogawa awarded Main Automation Contractor role for Commonwealth LNG project

Yokogawa Corporation of America announces that it has been awarded the role of MAC for the Commonwealth LNG project, a major LNG export development in Louisiana, USA.

The contract was awarded by Technip Energies, the EPC contractor for Commonwealth LNG, a Caturus company.

Yokogawa named Main Automation Contractor for Commonwealth LNG

Under this agreement, Yokogawa will deliver a comprehensive scope as MAC, including engineering and design services, the delivery of an integrated control and safety system (ICSS), system integration, and project execution support. The scope also includes integration of multiple third-party subsystems and advanced automation applications, enabling a fully connected, safe, and efficient operational environment.

Located on the U.S. Gulf Coast near Cameron, Louisiana, the Commonwealth LNG facility is designed with a planned liquefaction capacity of approximately 9.5 million tons per annum (mtpa). The project includes six liquefaction trains, LNG storage infrastructure, and export facilities, and is expected to play a critical role in meeting growing global energy demand while strengthening the United States’ position as a leading LNG exporter.

Project valued at $13 billion, phase 1 targeted for 2030

The overall project is valued at $13 billion and has secured long-term offtake agreements with international energy companies. Project execution is expected to begin immediately, with system deliveries scheduled between 2027 milestones. Phase 1 of the project is targeted to begin operation in 2030.

Kevin McMillen, President and CEO of Yokogawa Corporation of America, stated, “We are honored to be selected as the main automation contractor for this landmark LNG project. Yokogawa brings deep expertise in delivering advanced automation solutions for large-scale, complex energy facilities. We are proud to collaborate with Technip Energies and our project partners during the execution phase, while building a long-term relationship with Commonwealth LNG to support safe, efficient, and reliable operations across the full lifecycle of the asset.”

This award further reinforces Yokogawa’s leadership in LNG automation and its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that support the evolving energy landscape. By combining deep domain expertise with advanced digital technologies, Yokogawa continues to help customers achieve operational excellence, improve safety, and maximize long-term value.