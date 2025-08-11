Technip Energies awarded major contract for Commonwealth LNG export facility in the United States

Technip Energies has been awarded a major Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract by Commonwealth LNG for its 9.5 Mtpa(2) liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, USA.

The contract covers the delivery of six identical liquefaction trains using Technip Energies’ SnapLNG by T.ENTM modular and scalable solution. By leveraging a single design replicated across all six trains, SnapLNG by T.ENTM enables schedule acceleration and cost optimization, while offering greater predictability and certainty at scale.

The award follows the successful completion of the front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase by Technip Energies.

With this project, Technip Energies further strengthens its position as a global leader in LNG, having delivered over 20% of the world’s operating LNG capacity and pioneering modular and innovative project delivery models across the sector.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: "We are honored to be awarded the Commonwealth LNG project which is a testament to our world-leading expertise in modularized LNG solutions. This project is pivotal in enhancing global energy security by ensuring a reliable and efficient supply of LNG. We are eager to leverage our world-class experience in LNG projects associated with our SnapLNG by T.ENTM innovative modular and productized approach to contribute to the success of this critical energy initiative."

This award is pending Final Investment Decision (FID) by Commonwealth LNG and will therefore not be included in Technip Energies’ backlog until FID or full notice to proceed is achieved.