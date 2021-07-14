Venture Global unveils CCS plans for Louisiana LNG facilities

Venture Global LNG plans to capture and sequester carbon at its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG facilities.

LNG

Having concluded a comprehensive engineering and geotechnical analysis, the company is launching, subject only to regulatory approvals, a shovel-ready carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project, compressing CO2 at its sites and then transporting the CO2 and injecting it deep into subsurface saline aquifers where it will be permanently stored.

Through this undertaking, Venture Global will capture and sequester an estimated 500,000 tons of carbon per year from its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines liquefaction sites. In addition, the company anticipates using similar infrastructure to capture and sequester 500,000 tons of carbon per year from the CP2 LNG facility, once permitted. Altogether, Venture Global plans to sequester 1 million tons of carbon per year, the equivalent of removing nearly 200,000 cars off the road each year for 20 years. The successful deployment of carbon capture and sequestration technology at Calcasieu Pass would be the first of its kind for an existing LNG facility in the U.S.

"From driving down the cost of LNG to driving down our carbon footprint, Venture Global continues to execute on our mission to constantly innovate in order to deliver the best product possible to our customers," said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. "Through this historic carbon capture and sequestration project, we will build upon our existing state of- the-art technology to develop even cleaner LNG at our facilities to displace coal around the world."

For more information, visit www.venturegloballng.com or call (202) 759-6746.