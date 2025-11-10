Venture Global announces long-term sales and purchase agreement with Naturgy of Spain

Venture Global, Inc. and Naturgy announced the execution of a new long-term Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the purchase of 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Venture Global for twenty years beginning in 2030.

The agreement represents Spain’s first long-term contract for American LNG since Venture Global’s first contract in 2018. To date, Venture Global has supplied Spain with 35 cargoes from its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines facilities.

“Venture Global is honored to expand our long-term partnership with Spain through this new agreement with Naturgy, a leading global LNG company,” said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global. “This contract will positively impact the U.S. balance of trade with Spain and enhance energy security across the region. Our unmatched speed and execution have made Venture Global a trusted, reliable supplier to the global market."

"The signing of this agreement, along with the strong commercial momentum we’ve achieved over the past six months, reflects the continued customer confidence in our company and the robust demand for LNG globally. Venture Global remains committed to meeting that demand with flexible, fast, affordable, and dependable long-term supply.”