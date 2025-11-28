Tokyo Gas Co., to partner with Venture Global to buy LNG from Louisiana terminal

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. has decided to procure LNG from a natural gas liquefaction terminal operated by Venture Global.

Venture Global builds and operates a natural gas liquefaction terminal in Louisiana, refining and liquefying natural gas, including shale gas, produced in the United States and shipping it as LNG.

Tokyo Gas will procure approximately 1 million tons of LNG per year for 20 years from Venture Global's natural gas liquefaction terminal. Through this procurement, Tokyo Gas will diversify its LNG procurement sources and promote stable raw material procurement and the expansion of LNG trading by procuring under flexible terms without destination restrictions.

Tokyo Gas's Group Management Vision, "Compass 2030," calls for "Transforming the LNG Value Chain." We will contribute to a stable energy supply by diversifying our raw material procurement, balancing supply stability, price, and flexibility.

The Tokyo Gas Group celebrated its 140th anniversary. We will continue to take on challenges as a company that goes beyond Tokyo and beyond gas and is ahead of the times.