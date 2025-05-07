Strengthening American energy independence with natural gas pyrolysis

As American industries grow, so does the demand for reliable domestic energy.

Data centers, manufacturing and infrastructure expansion require scalable solutions that strengthen U.S. energy independence. However, utilities struggle to meet rising demands quickly.

Energy needs are surging, with U.S. electricity demand projected to rise by 128 GW in five years — a 456% jump from previous estimates — driven by AI, advanced manufacturing and reshoring. Data centers and industrial operators require stable, cost-effective power, making it essential to leverage domestic energy resources.

Modern Hydrogen is a natural gas solutions provider for industrial operations and heavy-duty mobility. The company’s natural gas pyrolysis technology provides a practical solution, producing hydrogen on site while capturing solid carbon for infrastructure use. This strengthens grid resilience, lowers costs and supports energy security without costly transmission buildouts or reliance on foreign energy.

Unlike green energy projects that require heavy subsidies and infrastructure overhauls, natural gas pyrolysis offers a scalable, cost-effective alternative. It utilizes abundant American natural gas to generate hydrogen while repurposing captured carbon for roadwork, enhancing infrastructure and ensuring long-term energy reliability.

Case study: On site hydrogen generation for data centers

Modern Hydrogen and Mesa Natural Gas Solutions have partnered to deploy the pyrolysis technology for data centers. The Modern Hydrogen system will produce hydrogen onsite to supply Mesa Solutions’ hydrogen-powered generators with a stable fuel source. This partnership model provides a near-term energy solution while supporting long-term, scalable development.

Case study: Meeting decarbonization demands and boosting efficiency

Industrial heating is critical to American manufacturing. Cambridge Air Solutions in collaboration with Modern Hydrogen, announced it is planning to integrate hydrogen from Modern’s pyrolysis into ultra-high efficiency HVAC systems used by companies like General Motors. Cambridge Air’s technology boosts efficiency and reduces operating costs, ensuring manufacturing remains competitive and meets customer driven decarbonization demands without requiring expensive new infrastructure.

Rather than treating carbon as waste, Modern Hydrogen converts it into a high performance asphalt additive. Already in use across six states, this American-made material strengthens roads, highways and runways while reducing reliance on foreign sourced materials. Monetizing carbon for infrastructure investment creates new revenue streams from natural gas.

Modern’s natural gas pyrolysis delivers key benefits, enhancing American energy security by utilizing domestic natural gas while reducing dependence on foreign energy sources. It strengthens infrastructure by capturing carbon for road construction, lowering maintenance costs. Additionally, it offers a cost-effective alternative to expensive electrification projects, reducing business costs and driving investment in natural gas innovation.

Industries need reliable, cost-effective energy solutions that support American businesses and communities. Natural gas pyrolysis ensures U.S. energy independence while bolstering sectors like AI, manufacturing and transportation. By leveraging domestic resources, this technology reinforces economic stability and secures the nation’s energy future.

As a groundbreaking American energy innovation, natural gas pyrolysis strengthens industries, drives economic growth and supports energy independence. By producing hydrogen at the point of use, companies can provide affordable, reliable energy while creating a productive use for solid carbon in infrastructure. As industries expand, this technology will be critical to ensuring a secure and prosperous energy future.

For more information, visit modernhydrogen.com.