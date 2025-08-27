Sempra Infrastructure and EQT announce long-term LNG Supply Agreement from Port Arthur LNG Phase 2

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, and EQT Corporation announced a 20-year definitive sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for the supply of 2 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas offtake from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project in Jefferson County, Texas, 90 miles east of Houston.

Pursuant to the SPA, EQT will purchase the LNG on a free-on-board basis at a price indexed to Henry Hub.

"Advancing the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project with EQT reflects our mutual commitment to helping ensure U.S. natural gas projects continue to support local economic development and provide global markets with a stable, long-term supply of LNG," said Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure. "This development project can help fortify America's position as a leading energy exporter, which is a shared goal of EQT and Sempra Infrastructure."

"This agreement underscores EQT's role in unleashing U.S. LNG that enhance global energy security while driving progress toward lower-carbon solutions," said Toby Z. Rice, president and CEO of EQT. "We are proud to partner with Sempra Infrastructure on this critical project, helping further the quest to ensure American energy dominance."

The Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project is strategically positioned to help meet global energy demand and has attracted strong interest from prospective LNG buyers. In July 2025, Sempra Infrastructure signed a definitive 20-year SPA with JERA Co., Inc. for 1.5 Mtpa of LNG offtake.

Earlier this month, Sempra Infrastructure expanded its strategic alliance with ConocoPhillips with a 20-year SPA for 4 Mtpa of LNG offtake from the proposed project. Future phases are also in the early stages of development.

In September 2023, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted project approval, followed by an export authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy in May 2025, allowing LNG exports to countries without a free-trade agreement with the United States. All major permits for the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project have been secured.

Further advancing the project, Sempra Infrastructure also previously announced that Bechtel had been selected to deliver the engineering, procurement and construction of the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 facility. With continued momentum in the project's development, Sempra Infrastructure continues to target making a final investment decision on the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project in 2025.

Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 is expected to include two liquefaction trains capable of producing approximately 13 Mtpa of LNG, which could increase the total liquefaction capacity of the Port Arthur LNG facility from approximately 13 Mtpa for Phase 1 to up to approximately 26 Mtpa. Port Arthur LNG Phase 1, which is currently under construction, is expected to achieve commercial operations in 2027 and 2028 for trains 1 and 2, respectively.

The development of the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project remains subject to various risks and uncertainties, including completing the required commercial agreements, securing and/or maintaining all necessary permits, obtaining financing and reaching a final investment decision, among other factors.