Houston-based company signs 20-year agreement with world's largest oil company

Kimmeridge-backed Caturus has signed a liquefied natural gas offtake agreement with the world’s largest oil company.

Caturus will sell 1 million tonnes per year of LNG from Commonwealth LNG’s site in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, to Aramco Trading Americas LLC, a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, for 20 years.

The deal will become fully effective upon certain conditions, including Commonwealth LNG reaching a final investment decision.

"We're pleased to welcome Aramco Trading among an expanding group of prominent international customers who have entered into offtake contracts from the Commonwealth LNG facility," Caturus CEO David Lawler said in a news release. "This agreement highlights the strong international demand for U.S. LNG and underscores how our longstanding relationships and capabilities position Caturus to serve global markets."

