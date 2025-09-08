RNG and LNG activities continue to drive analytical demand

The demand for analytical and flow measurement equipment in the gas industry is often a reliable indicator of broader trends across sectors.

When production increases, the demand for spot samples from test wells rises. When pipeline construction accelerates, the need for custody transfer analysis at gate stations and industrial offtakes also grows. As emission monitoring evolves, sampling and gas analysis remain widespread and critical. Power generation drives demand for high-pressure metering and real-time analysis, while housing starts increase demand for residential metering. A review of equipment demand in the first half of 2025 reveals trends that may have surprised many compared to expectations at the end of 2024.

The demand for gas-analysis solutions related to RNG remains as high, if not higher, as it was in 2024. According to the RNG Coalition advocacy group, there are more than 500 operational facilities producing gas and approximately the same number either under construction or planned. Projects include traditional landfill, agricultural waste/manure and wastewater treatment plants with new entries including food waste and grass crops.

California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), along with the EPA’s Clean Air Act, continue to generate incentives for developers and consumers alike. Additionally, several states are in the process of introducing their own versions of the LCFS, with specific goals for food and other solid waste.

RNG is acceptable as a fuel in traditional natural gas systems, is a direct replacement for other methane blends, and will be an available source of energy as long as meat, food and other waste products exist. For these reasons, RNG is anticipated to remain a strong market segment for growth through the end of the decade.

Analysis methods used directly in the RNG segment include gas chromatography, infrared absorption spectrometry, Zeeman effect spectroscopy, mass spectroscopy and electrochemical interaction. Laboratory analysis of samples captured from the field are also widely utilized. Ultrasonic metering has been recently introduced as an acceptable measurement technology for RNG with Section 101 of Title 42 of the U.S. Code and has become the industry favorite for custody transfer measurement.

LNG for both export and domestic use has risen as more export terminals have come online in the past ten years. Largescale exports of U.S.-produced LNG have increased from essentially zero in 2013 to over 12 bcf/d currently, leading the world in LNG exports. LNG exports are critical as an energy source to both Asia and Europe, neither of which can supply enough energy from domestic resources and are simultaneously committed to carbon reduction. Small scale LNG is a growing segment in North America and is quickly establishing itself as a vital energy source during peak demand periods. LNG can be easily stored or produced far from its original source, for quick consumption when pipeline supplies are strained. LNG sampling and analysis requires specialized equipment, designed to operate at cryogenic temperatures, typically around -256 °F. The extremely cold liquid is vaporized into a gas, after which it can be analyzed using similar gas chromatography equipment as pipeline natural gas.

The requirements of analytical equipment for the power industry are distinctly different from those for custody transfer from pipelines, RNG or LNG. Power generating equipment is highly tuned for specific fuel mixtures and analytical equipment must determine changes quickly to prevent equipment damage and to maximize power efficiency. Multiple manufacturers have introduced new analyzers, designed for speed, using optical methods of analysis rather than traditional gas chromatography. While chromatography is reliable and extremely accurate, the response time is typically measured in minutes rather than seconds.

As energy markets move toward electrification, and with additional demand from manufacturing reshoring, data and air conditioning demand, natural gas is projected to grow for another decade as it displaces higher carbon fuel sources.

