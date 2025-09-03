Rising capital costs meet record Gulf Coast energy expansion

The Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast has emerged as the world’s epicenter for LNG export development — and is rapidly becoming one of the most significant energy infrastructure growth corridors anywhere.

Across the region, pipelines, LNG terminals, petrochemical complexes and manufacturing hubs are reshaping the economic landscape.

Today, the region accounts for nearly one-fifth of global LNG exports — a share expected to rise to approximately 40% within the next decade as new capacity comes online. But this wave of investment now faces intensifying headwinds, from rising capital costs to tighter credit conditions and evolving trade risks.

The numbers tell the story. Texas and Louisiana together account for nine new liquids pipeline projects, adding roughly 739 miles of crude oil, NGL and refined product infrastructure. Another 39 natural gas pipeline projects are expected to add over 3,300 miles of takeaway and LNG feed gas capacity.

LNG remains the anchor. Eight approved Gulf Coast export facilities — representing a combined 26.9 million t/yr of capacity — are advancing toward final investment decisions. Meanwhile, six major LNG projects already under construction are set to add nearly 103 million t/yr in new export capability. If all planned projects proceed, LNG-related capital investment alone is projected to exceed $110 billion, with $87.5 billion already committed to active construction.

Upstream production will need to keep pace with rising demand for LNG feed gas, which will require an estimated 8.2 to 8.5 bcf/d of new natural gas output. That translates to approximately 16,600 additional wells and roughly $100 billion in drilling and completion capital, primarily across the Permian Basin, Haynesville and other key supply regions. Additional gathering, processing and pipeline investments are expected to exceed $10 billion.

When combined with broader energy and manufacturing expansions, the Gulf Coast’s energy buildout is poised to approach $200 billion through the end of this decade.

But delivering on this potential is becoming more challenging. Elevated interest rates and persistent term premiums have driven long-term borrowing costs to decade highs, even as markets anticipate modest Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year. The latest Haynes Boone Energy Bank Survey highlights a cautious financial environment, with banks maintaining conservative price forecasts that directly constrain producers’ access to capital. The result is compressed returns, rising project risk premiums and growing pressure to prioritize only the most resilient developments.

Policy shifts to bolster domestic manufacturing introduce new elements to manage as project schedules and budgets are evaluated. Companies must navigate evolving uncertainties and inflationary pressures that continue to test project economics. Federal officials have pledged, and begun implementing, efforts to streamline permitting processes for major energy projects, a positive step in reducing future delays.

Beyond domestic challenges, the global competitive landscape is evolving rapidly. China’s energy investment now exceeds $2 trillion annually, driven by massive energy, grid and technology spending — dwarfing the Gulf Coast’s projected $200 to $300 billion energy infrastructure expansion. While China remains primarily an LNG importer, its scale underscores the urgency for Gulf Coast stakeholders to navigate rising capital costs, shifting regulations and global competition with strategic alignment.

Despite these pressures, Texas and Louisiana remain well-positioned for long term energy leadership. Gulf Coast LNG alone is expected to account for a substantial share of global liquefaction growth over the next five years, reinforcing the region’s critical role in meeting global energy demand.

Sustaining this historic wave of Gulf Coast energy development will require coordinated efforts from industry, financial markets and policymakers alike. With focused planning and collaboration, the region can continue delivering reliable, affordable energy — and the economic growth that comes with it — for years to come.

