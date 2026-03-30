QatarEnergy-Exxon Golden Pass LNG starts production in Texas

The Texas joint venture between QatarEnergy and Exxon Mobil Corp. has started liquefied natural gas production from the first of its three trains at the facility, marking a major milestone for U.S. exports of the fuel.

Golden Pass LNG is set to deliver its first cargo from its facilities located in Sabine Pass, Texas, QatarEnergy said in a statement. Global exports from the 18 million tons per annum project are expected to start in the second quarter of this year.

The terminal near the Texas-Louisiana border is positioned to be a critical source of supply after Iran strikes damaged Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility on the Persian Gulf. The project is one of a few gas export facilities on the US Gulf Coast that are close to being completed.

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