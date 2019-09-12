Power Past Impossible campaign celebrates ‘Generation Energy’

Energy

The U.S. is the world's leading producer of natural gas and oil and the leading refiner, too, according to API. Natural gas production in 2017 reached 90.9 billion cubic feet per day, a record number. Oil production hit 9.3 million barrels per day, the largest output since 1970. These production numbers translate to economic growth and increased national security, as the U.S. has become less reliant on foreign energy sources.

API's Power Past Impossible (PPI) campaign highlights what natural gas and oil help Americans do every day, as well as the industry leaders who are championing innovations to enhance efficiency and advance environmental goals. Dubbed "America's Generation Energy," these leaders prove today's natural gas and oil industry is smart, high-tech and essential to an advancing society.

Each day, more than 10.3 million Americans go to work at jobs supported by natural gas and oil. These include men and women who work directly for the industry and people who work indirectly for industry in its long, 50-state supply chain. It also includes induced jobs, which depend in some way on the spending of industry and its employees -- everything from grocery stores to pharmacies and more.

PPI emphasizes energy is critical to meeting challenges, both here in the U.S. and across the globe. Energy is the difference maker, the power for learning, computing and inventing. It's an essential element to lift entire societies from poverty. Energy lights homes and fuels clean cooking facilities. Products made from natural gas and oil enhance the health of entire communities. Energy-rich and versatile, natural gas and oil make lives better, safer and healthier. They provide pathways to a brighter future.

U.S. innovations in cleaner fuels, emissions- control technologies and investments in renewable energy have helped further America's environmental progress. Criteria air pollutants have fallen dramatically over the past four decades, and CO2 emissions from electricity generation are at 30-year lows -- all while Americans have saved an average $1,337 on their energy bills, thanks to the renaissance in U.S. natural gas and oil production and refining. Oil and gas are fueling the economy while getting more efficient every day, because it's on the industry to realize America's untapped potential.

Per API, a mix of energy resources will be needed to keep America's future secure, from natural gas and oil to advanced biofuels and renewables. Natural gas and oil will lead the way, supplying about 63 percent of the energy the U.S. uses in 2050 (according to the federal government), because natural gas and oil are energy-rich, abundant and reliable. Renewables certainly are part of a sound energy future, but the federal government projects they will supply only about 14 percent of U.S. energy in 2050. For renewables such as wind and solar to grow, they need natural gas as a partner, furnishing a reliable, quick-ramping fuel source when it's cloudy or there's not enough breeze to turn a windmill. Natural gas checks those boxes.

U.S. CO2 emissions from electricity generation have fallen to levels not seen in 30 years, mostly thanks to increased use of clean natural gas. At the same time, methane emissions from natural gas systems have fallen more than 16 percent since 1990 -- even as natural gas production increased nearly 52 percent -- with the help of advanced technologies.

For more information, visit https:// powerpastimpossible.org or www. api.org, or call (202) 682-8000. â¢

View in Digital Edition