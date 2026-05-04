LNG Canada exports hit 1 million metric tons for first time in single month

Exports of liquefied natural gas from Canada’s LNG Canada plant topped 1 million metric tons in April, setting a monthly record, according to LSEG data.

As Canada’s first major liquefied natural gas export facility and the first of its kind on North America’s West Coast, LNG Canada provides a strategic gateway to the high-demand Asian market. This geographic advantage was fully utilized in April, as the plant directed its entire production volume to Asia.

More than half of these exports were sold to South Korea, while a notable shipment was delivered directly to China. This direct delivery to China is particularly significant because Beijing has avoided importing LNG from the U.S. since the implementation of sanctions during the Trump administration; instead, China has frequently opted to resell U.S.-sourced gas to other nations to profit from the spread between low long-term contract prices and higher global spot-market rates.

The milestone of direct trade was highlighted on April 24, when the tanker Qingcheng discharged its cargo at the Dongjiakou terminal following a three-week voyage from Canada. Operating as a joint venture between Shell, Petronas, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corp, and KOGAS, the project represents a massive collaborative effort in the energy sector.

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While LNG Canada noted that launching such a facility is a highly managed, sequenced process—with 79 cargoes shipped by its owners to date—the plant has experienced a relatively slow startup since production began last June. It is not yet operating at its full capacity of 14 million metric tons per year (approximately 1.16 million tons per month), but it remains a pivotal player in shifting global energy trade routes.