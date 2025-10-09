Harvest Midstream and Interior Gas Utility deliver first-ever North Slope LNG to Fairbanks

Harvest Midstream (Harvest) and Interior Gas Utility (IGU) announced the historic first delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Alaska's North Slope to Fairbanks — marking the first-ever commercial sale of North Slope gas to communities beyond the Arctic region.

"For the first time in history, North Slope gas isn't just staying on the Slope — it's reaching beyond to power Alaska's future," said Jason C. Rebrook, Harvest CEO. "This project unlocks clean, reliable energy for Interior families and businesses and shows what's possible when we work together to build Alaska's energy security."

Harvest's North Slope LNG facility near Deadhorse will produce up to 150,000 gallons per day, triple the capacity of IGU's current plant. The facility is also designed for future expansion if market demand grows beyond current capacity. Deliveries are projected to surpass 8 million cubic feet of gas per day as IGU expands its infrastructure and converts customers over to natural gas service.

Converting homes and businesses from fuel oil or wood over to natural gas service will have a significant improvement to air quality. Harvest's LNG facility is capable of reducing emissions by up to 2,000 tons per year, a large component of which is particulate matter.

"Bringing North Slope natural gas into Fairbanks is a historic step for Interior Alaska but also for our state as a whole," said Elena Sudduth, General Manager of IGU. "This project gives our community access to a new, virtually unlimited, source of gas, strengthening our resilience and ensuring our customers have access to reliable service as Alaska's energy landscape continues to evolve."

Harvest Midstream began operating in Alaska in 2014 and has steadily expanded its role in the state's critical infrastructure — including the 2020 acquisition of bp's midstream assets, bringing Harvest a 49 percent ownership stake in the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System (TAPS) and Alyeska Pipeline Service Company.