According to Brad Crabtree, U.S. DOE assistant secretary for the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, recent years have proven that natural gas has played a vital economic energy security role not just domestically, but also globally.

"Just over a decade ago, the U.S. was poised to become a major natural gas importer," Crabtree said. "In the intervening years, unprecedented growth of domestic natural gas production has transformed America’s energy prospects, ensuring low-cost energy for households, businesses and industries here at home while expanding U.S. liquefied gas exports to our partners and allies abroad."

Discussing potential pathways for a sustainable natural gas future during the Gastech Conference in Houston, Crabtree observed that, starting from zero LNG exports in 2015, the U.S. has become the largest producer and exporter of LNG in the world.

"In just 10 years’ time!" Crabtree said enthusiastically. "U.S. natural gas export volumes, and the destination flexibility of those exports, have helped make a real difference in helping our European and other allies meet their emerging energy needs. This support has been crucial in safeguarding their economic and political stability following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the loss of Russian supply to the market."

Expand With great LNG leadership comes great responsibility for U.S. Brad Crabtree, U.S. DOE assistant secretary of the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management. Photo courtesy Gastech

The U.S. is currently exporting more LNG than any other country — "and we expect our exports to more than double by the end of this decade, once all projects currently under construction are complete," Crabtree added. "In addition to this doubling of supply by 2030, there are several other projects authorized for export that are not yet under construction."

Crabtree said he is confident that, given its current export capacity combined with future additions coming online in this decade, the U.S. will be able to continue to supply its allies and key trading partners.

With the privilege of being the largest producer and exporter of natural gas comes great responsibility, Crabtree said.

"It is imperative that we reconcile our role as natural gas producer and exporter with achieving net-zero gas emissions continent-wide by mid-century. The credibility and long-term viability of the natural gas industry, both in the United States and globally, ultimately hinges on meeting this challenge," he said. "It is not sufficient to assert that natural gas will displace more greenhouse gas-intensive fuels like coal and oil. Industry must demonstrate through concrete actions a credible pathway that puts natural gas firmly on a trajectory to net-zero emissions by 2050."

Crabtree said this pathway forward requires industry to achieve three crucial goals: First, by reducing O&G sector methane emissions to near-zero globally across the entire supply chain by 2030. Second, by starting with the "rapid deployment of decarbonization technologies and infrastructure," especially CCS.

Thirdly, the industry also must lay the foundation "for low-carbon ammonia and hydrogen-produced natural gas with carbon capture, and from other low and zero-carbon resources," Crabtree said.

"From Europe to Asia, customers and governments in importing countries have begun to demand lower emissions for natural gas exports and a decarbonized natural gas value chain," Crabtree noted.

"Citizens and stakeholders around the world are calling for more fundamental action," he said, adding that younger generations increasingly view climate change as an existential threat.

Fortunately, Crabtree added, there is a portfolio of solutions available. "One need only look at the shale revolution to appreciate the enormous capacity of the oil and gas industry to invest in new business models at a large scale, and in short time frames," he said.