Glenfarne’s Texas LNG advances with FERC Final Supplemental Environmental Report

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued the final supplemental environmental impact statement (FSEIS) for Texas LNG, the liquefied natural gas export terminal being developed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, by Texas LNG Brownsville LLC, an affiliate of Glenfarne Group, LLC (Glenfarne).

The FSEIS successfully concludes FERC staff analysis of air quality and environmental justice matters raised before the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Glenfarne CEO and Founder Brendan Duval said, “The FERC final supplemental EIS for Texas LNG strengthens an already robust record of federal analysis and support and confirms the basis for the existing authorization for this project. Texas LNG’s ‘green by design’ strategy uses electric motor drives to power the facility, making it one of the lowest-emitting liquefaction facilities in the world. Glenfarne and Texas LNG appreciate the efforts of FERC staff for concluding their thorough review of Texas LNG’s environmental and socioeconomic considerations.”

Texas LNG’s FERC Final Order is expected in November.

With the Final Order, Texas LNG’s FERC authorization will have the benefit of multiple rounds of review, analysis and issuance by FERC, providing strong legal durability. Glenfarne reiterates previous guidance that Texas LNG is targeting a final investment decision by the end of 2025.

Texas LNG has secured customer offtake commitments from EQT Corporation, Gunvor Group, Macquarie Group, and one of Europe’s leading utilities in a volume sufficient for achieving final investment decision. Kiewit is leading the engineering, procurement, and construction of Texas LNG under a lump-sum turnkey structure.

The FSEIS is the latest milestone for Glenfarne’s federally authorized LNG portfolio, which also includes the Alaska LNG project and the Magnolia LNG project. All three LNG projects are progressing towards final investment decisions.