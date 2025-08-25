FERC provides accelerated final order and approves construction schedule for Glenfarne’s Texas LNG Project

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has re-issued the Final Order authorizing the construction and operation of the Texas LNG project and approved the project’s construction schedule.

FERC issued the Final Order on Thursday, August 21, 2025, three months ahead of its previously scheduled release date.

Texas LNG is being developed by Texas LNG Brownsville LLC, an affiliate of Glenfarne Group, LLC. Glenfarne is targeting a Final Investment Decision for Texas LNG, located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, by the end of the year. Along with the final order, FERC approved the project’s schedule to complete construction by November 2029.

Glenfarne Chief Executive Officer and Founder Brendan Duval said, “Texas LNG is rapidly advancing toward a targeted year-end Final Investment Decision, and the re-issued FERC authorization, finalized three months ahead of schedule, greatly accelerates our momentum through the second half of the year. Our world-class partners bring tremendous expertise to this project. The administration’s common-sense energy policies and the hard work of the FERC commissioners and staff, and the Texas congressional delegation are helping us unlock the project’s many benefits.”

Texas LNG has secured customer offtake commitments in a volume sufficient for achieving FID. Kiewit is leading the engineering, procurement, and construction of Texas LNG under a lump-sum turnkey structure.

The Final Order is the latest milestone for Glenfarne’s federally authorized 32.8 million-tonnes-per-annum LNG portfolio, which also includes the Alaska LNG project and the Magnolia LNG project.