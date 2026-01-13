Argent LNG begins environmental impact study for new facility

Federal regulators have begun a study of the environmental effects of a large-scale LNG export facility proposed by Louisiana-based Argent LNG for a site about 100 miles south of New Orleans at the Port of Fourchon, one of the world’s most active energy shipping hubs, a recent government filing shows.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission formally requested public comments on the scope of issues that should be addressed in the environmental document, the filing shows.

Metairie-based Argent, which wants to build a liquefaction plant with annual capacity of 25 million tons per year on a 900-acre site on Bayou Lafourche, would be the first homegrown company operating in Louisiana’s rapidly expanding LNG export industry.

Argent LNG says its "Louisiana First" approach prioritizes local hiring and local manufacturing partnerships. The company prioritizes the use of local contractors and suppliers and keeping investments in the regional economy, citing its partnership with Grand Isle Shipyard, a firm based in Galliano, Louisiana.

