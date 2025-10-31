Coastal Bend LNG selects Honeywell gas pretreatment solutions

Coastal Bend LNG announced it will explore the use of Honeywell’s modular liquified natural gas (LNG) pretreatment solutions for its planned natural gas liquefaction and export facility along the Texas Gulf Coast.

The new facility aims to scale LNG production to support global energy security.

Honeywell’s modular LNG pretreatment solutions help remove contaminants from natural gas and can reduce construction costs and project timelines, enabling Coastal Bend LNG to enhance production, efficiency, and equipment reliability.

“Coastal Bend LNG is committed to the integration of processes that can deliver our low-carbon LNG to global markets,” said Carlos Guzman, Chief Operating Officer of Coastal Bend LNG. “Honeywell’s proven pretreatment technology portfolio and their openness to innovate and integrate within our system are key enablers for our project.”

“As global energy demand continues to grow, our innovative LNG technology will play a crucial role in streamlining project execution and ensuring operational reliability,” said Rajesh Gattupalli, President, Honeywell UOP. “Our LNG portfolio includes proven comprehensive solutions that can be customized based on the needs of our customers in an effort to help them reduce costs and optimize production.”