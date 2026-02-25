Cheniere celebrates 10 years of LNG exports

Cheniere Energy, Inc. celebrates the 10th anniversary of its first export cargo of liquefied natural gas.

Historic Milestone: Cheniere is celebrating a decade since its first LNG export on February 24, 2016, when the Asia Vision departed from the Sabine Pass terminal, marking the first commercial LNG cargo from the U.S. lower 48 states.

Since that first shipment, Cheniere has evolved into the largest U.S. producer of LNG, delivering nearly 5,000 cargoes to over 40 markets and helping the U.S. emerge as the world’s top LNG supplier. Ambitious Expansion: With over $50 billion invested in its Gulf Coast terminals, the company currently produces over 50 mtpa and plans to scale capacity to approximately 75 mtpa by 2030, with a long-term goal of exceeding 100 mtpa by the mid-2030s.

On February 24, 2016, Cheniere loaded the Asia Vision with LNG produced at its Sabine Pass Liquefaction terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The Cheniere-chartered vessel departed the terminal at 7:25 p.m. local time, ushering in a new era for Cheniere, as well as for domestic and global energy markets, marking the first commercial LNG cargo exported from the U.S. lower 48 states.

Today, Cheniere is the largest producer of LNG in the U.S. and a global energy leader that is growing to help meet the world’s ever-increasing energy demand. The U.S. has since emerged as the world’s top LNG supplier.

“A decade ago, we started something transformative – producing and exporting LNG at scale from the U.S. Gulf Coast,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and CEO. “Ten years and nearly 5,000 cargoes later, we continue to lead the way, and our commitment to safety, our people, customers and communities is stronger than ever.”

Cheniere has committed more than $50 billion to build and expand its two Gulf Coast liquefaction terminals. These facilities today deliver a combined LNG production capacity of over 50 million tonnes per annum (“mtpa”) which is expected to grow to over 60 mtpa by late 2028, with line of sight to reach approximately 75 mtpa by 2030 and potentially over 100 mtpa by the mid-2030s.

Cheniere’s LNG has reached more than 40 markets worldwide, helping countries and customers drive progress and realize the benefits of U.S. LNG by improving access to secure, reliable and affordable energy.

“I am immensely proud to lead the company that pioneered the modern era of U.S. LNG exports, enabling abundant American energy to reach global markets while providing customers with unprecedented flexibility to manage their energy supplies,” Fusco said. “Our success is made possible by the unwavering commitment of our dedicated workforce across Louisiana and Texas as well as around the world, and the support of our customers, EPC provider Bechtel, regulatory agencies, financial stakeholders and our community partners.

“We have accomplished so much in 10 years – and we are just getting started.”