API's Sommers highlights Pennsylvania natural gas, oil

API President and CEO Mike Sommers recently highlighted the importance of Pennsylvania's robust natural gas and oil industry to the nation's efforts to provide affordable, reliable energy while continuing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Sommers underscored how natural gas and oil should be part of the solution to shaping a lower-carbon future globally.

"Without support from Pennsylvania natural gas, America couldn't have reduced power-related CO2 emissions 60 percent in the past 15 years - outpacing coal as the top source of U.S. electricity generation," Sommers said.

The industry supports nearly 500,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs in Pennsylvania and generates an additional 3.7 jobs elsewhere in the state. Natural gas and oil also contribute $78.4 billion to Pennsylvania's GDP, or nearly 10 percent of the state's total.

