Ørsted, Williams to jointly explore clean energy opportunities in U.S.

Ørsted and Williams have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore jointly developed Power-to- X projects in the U.S.

Through the MOU, the two companies are identifying ways to leverage Ørsted's renewables and hydrogen expertise with Williams' natural gas infrastructure and processing experience to co-develop hydrogen or synthetic natural gas facilities powered by renewable energy.

Williams' energy infrastructure network, which handles 30 percent of the natural gas used for power generation, heating and industrial use in the U.S., is adaptable to future renewable energy storage and transport.

For more information, visit www.williams.com or call (800) 600-3782.